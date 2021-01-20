Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester can still improve after beating Chelsea to go top

Wilfred Ndidi believes Leicester can only get better after they went top of the Premier League.

The midfielder helped fire the Foxes to the summit following Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Ndidi and James Maddison scored in the first half to lift Leicester a point above Manchester United.

Manchester City can replace them at the top on goal difference with victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday but Ndidi expects the Foxes to improve.

“I’m very happy. In these games, we wanted to try as much as possible to get these points. I feel very good. I would say there are still more games to come,” he told the club’s official site.

“As a team, we want the points. We want to play and get the points. So, I just feel it’s one of these games that we really did good in but there’s still more to learn and hopefully better games coming our way.

“It’s very exciting and we feel very happy because it’s part of the season and there’s more games to come.

“At this time, we just build confidence for the next game, we don’t think about the end of the season.

“We know what we want to achieve but it comes game after game. We try to focus on the next game.”

Chelsea had a penalty award overturned when Jonny Evans’ foul on Christian Pulisic was shown to be outside the box by VAR after referee Craig Pawson had pointed to the spot just before the break.

Mason Mount fired the free-kick over and the Foxes immediately went up the other end to double their lead when Maddison fired in.

Defeat left the Blues eighth in the table with pressure on Frank Lampard and Mount knows Chelsea dropped their standards.

“We know we are better than that,” the England midfielder told chelseafc.com. “We have to have a look at ourselves, look at how we played, see where we can improve and come back stronger next game.

“We were beaten by the better side. We know they are a very good team and coming into the game we knew how tough it would be. They set up very well and sometimes you have to put your hands up and say they were better on the night.

“They took their chances. Two goals before half-time affected us and makes it difficult when you’re coming out in the second half. When you’re clinical in front of goal you are going to win games. We had a couple but we didn’t score.”

PA Media