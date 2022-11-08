Wigan’s Irish star James McClean respectfully responds to Graeme Souness comments on Derry native’s poppy stance

Wigan's Republic of Ireland international James McClean contacted UK radio host Jim White because of Graeme Souness’ comments made on Monday concerning the Derry native's continued personal stance concerning the poppy as this year’s Remembrance Day approaches this Sunday

The winger has respectfully decided against wearing the poppy during this time for ten years, a decision that has resulted in a decade of widespread abuse as it is considered controversial move by many in the UK.

McClean suffered boos from by Swansea fans during the 2-2 draw with Wigan on Saturday and last month the 33-year-old shared clips of sectarian chants at Sunderland.

McClean has previously explained he would wear the poppy if it only remembered WWI and WWII victims. However, it is a universal symbol for Britain’s defence of 'freedom'. His stance, therefore, is a result of the British Army’s actions in Derry in 1972, when 26 unarmed civilians were killed on ‘Bloody Sunday’.

The Royal British Legion, who organise the appeal, has backed McClean and insisted his right to a personal choice over the poppy is part of the freedom it celebrates.

When asked about the abuse suffered by McClean, Rangers and Scotland legend Souness told talkSPORT: “We live in a democracy. If he’s beeing booed at a football game, or things are being sung about him, that’s not nice.

“It’s not nice for his wife or his kid. It is totally wrong that him and his family are being threatened.

“That’s abhorent. But it will just be keyboard warriors and village idiots.

“But you also have to understand that 10,000 Irish soldiers lost their lives in the Second World War – and I think it’s right we remember them.

“You know what side of the fence I’m on. I managed a Protestant institution in Glasgow Rangers and we were royalists.

“Going back a month, there was a small element at several football grounds up and down the country that rejoiced in the death of our Queen. That’s unacceptable.

“There is nothing the FA can do about that, but that happened. So James has to get on with it.

“It is very much his right to choose to go down that road, but I’m afraid this will not go away for him.

“It will be an annual thing he has to take on the chin because he has chosen to go down that road.”

McClean heard the former Liverpool player's comments and sent a polite message to Souness via talkSPORT host White.

The Irishman said: “Jim, can you tell Mr Souness with regards to his ‘get on with it’ advice – I got on with it for a very long time until it became not just me but my family.

“It is one thing taking abuse, but when your family gets involved, it means a totally different thing.

“I would suggest if he’s not in a position to talk about it as I am, then he doesn’t appreciate the level of abuse I have to endure.”

However, Souness doubled-down and insisted McClean must face the repercussions of his choice.

“I accept that,” Souness responded. “Once it impacts on your family, it must be very difficult. But this is something he has to deal with.

“This was his choice. Maybe he should go back to when he first made this stance, maybe someone said, ‘This will not just be about you going forward’. And that is the case.”