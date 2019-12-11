Why the North's 'no' to more tickets for Ireland fans shows old soccer wounds taking longest to heal

Never the best of friends, the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish Football Association (Northern Irish version) split in a bitter row over a match almost 100 years ago.

Up to 1921, the split had been a long time coming, and that Irish Cup semi-final clash was the final straw.

The latest news from the IFA, that Republic of Ireland fans will get no more tickets for the potential Euro 2020 play-off clash at Belfast's Windsor Park than its other potential rival Slovakia, shows that old wounds are taking longest to heal.

According to History Ireland, the actual split and emergence of the FAI happened thus: "On 7 March 1921, the Protests and Appeals Committee of the Irish Football Association (IFA) met to schedule the replay of an Irish Cup semi-final tie between Dublin club Shelbourne and Lurgan club Glenavon.

"As the first match, which ended in a draw, had been played in Belfast, it was widely assumed that the replay would be in Dublin.

"The Protests and Appeals Committee ruled that it was too unsafe for matches to be played in Dublin owing to the prevailing conditions caused by the Anglo-Irish war, and Shelbourne was ordered back to Belfast for the replay.

"The club refused to comply and was expelled from the competition.

"The action was roundly condemned by the Leinster Football Association and all associated with the game in Dublin. It was the catalyst that led to the secession of the Leinster body from the IFA and the formation of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) a few months later."

Fast forward almost a century later and both associations still haven't exactly warmed to each other.

On the outside looking in, it smacks of the scene in Life of Brian where the People's Front of Judea is discussing its enemies.

"The only people we hate more than the Romans are the Judean People's Front ... and the Judean Popular People's Front and the Popular Front of Judea. Yeah, splitters!"

Reasons of crowd safety have been offered as the reason why Republic fans will only be granted 925 tickets by the IFA for the possible Belfast showdown.

The thorny issue of Northern Ireland-born players like Darron Gibson, James McClean and Shane Duffy declaring to play for the Republic haven't helped relations in the past decade.

And now the IFA, under no obligation to go above five per cent of the stadium’s capacity for away spectators, remain steadfast on the FAI's potential ticket allocation. The FAI - currently battling huge debts amid financial investigations - are keen to increase the seat allocation for their own fans.

In order to maximise home advantage as much as possible, while at the same time keeping their southern neighbours less noisy, the North's football association believe they're doing the right thing by their fans.

It could, however, do more harm than good, and here's why.

If the North prevail in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Bosnia, they will face the winner of Slovakia versus the Republic of Ireland in a one-off, winner-takes-all game in Belfast.

If Michael O'Neill's beat the Boys in Green (they both play in green by the way, but the North are the Green and White Army) and qualify for the finals, they'll play two of their Euro 2020 finals games - against Poland and Sweden - at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Their fans will be relying on the goodwill of southern supporters to sell them match tickets they've already bought for the finals.

But that's a two-way street, and the IFA aren't currently entertaining a risk and reward strategy for their fans in this game of what-ifs.

Not for the first time, Ulster says no.

They've also said no to Kieran Lucid's All-Island League dream - a proposal which could be a game-changer for soccer on the island.

Last October, the IFA released the following statement: "The Irish Football Association has confirmed that it will not sanction any of its member clubs to take part in an all-island (All-Ireland) Football League as proposed by Irish businessman Kieran Lucid.

"Having listened to the proposals from Mr Lucid and his team, we believe the best interests of our member clubs and football in Northern Ireland are better served by remaining with the club-led model established in 2013 via the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL)."

So no means no.

Until something changes. And something needs to change in Irish soccer on both sides of the border.

A little thaw in the cold war between both associations would be a great starting point.

A nation holds its breath.

