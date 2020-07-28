| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Seamus Coleman may end up regretting not moving to Manchester United

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Everton's Seamus Coleman Expand
Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe celebrate the Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal during the Premier League win over Burnley at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images Expand

Close

Everton's Seamus Coleman

Everton's Seamus Coleman

Getty Images

Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe celebrate the Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal during the Premier League win over Burnley at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Seamus Coleman and Djibril Sidibe celebrate the Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal during the Premier League win over Burnley at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Getty Images

/

Everton's Seamus Coleman

TWO men who once bore the captain’s armband with the Republic of Ireland had their say this week on what it means to be a winner.

Somewhere in England, Roy Keane’s eyebrows are today possibly still arched in horror at the sight of the Aston Villa players celebrating avoiding relegation as if they’d landed a major trophy.

Meanwhile, from Merseyside, Ronnie Whelan tweeted a photo of himself with the Premier League trophy, adding: “Was great to win six of the old but good to get a hand on the new one”.

Related Content