Why Scottish-Irish footballing relations have been at a low ebb for 20 years

It’s a form of couples therapy, the sight of officials from the FAI and the Scottish FA now sitting at the same table, as part of the same team bidding to host Euro 2028.

Because there was a time eight years ago when the two parties could not even be in the same room, as a row over tickets for Irish fans for a Euro qualifier in Glasgow led to a deep rift which took a long time, and ultimately the exit of John Delaney from involvement with Irish football, to heal.

Friends today, maybe, but it’s been a rough few years in a partnership, the links between Scottish and Irish football – which was once rock solid – has become a severed alliance, like cousins at a wedding unable to speak to each other.

There are still links between the nations. Warmth, even.

Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell arguably knows Donegal better than any of the Irish squad, bar Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy, as his dad (Patrick) is from Glenties. And O’Donnell’s ties to Jim McGuinness territory has seen him pouring pints in Roddy’s Bar while on holidays in the town, and he’s also shown his GAA interest by sending a video message to the Naomh Conaill club ahead of a county final last year.

Read More

From Aiden McGeady’s ‘defection’ to Ireland, to the role of a laughably disorganised FAI in holding back a joint bid to host Euro 2008 (the Scots had a pile of stadiums to offer, the FAI had none), Scotland has been a cold house for Irish football for almost two decades now.

Add to these the glee in some Scottish quarters when what were seen as managerial carpetbaggers like Pat Fenlon and Stephen Kenny were sacked by Scottish clubs.

Other Irish failures include Shane Duffy’s dismal spell with Celtic, Glenn Whelan being drummed out of Hearts and Roy Keane flopping as a Hoops player and then being snubbed by Hibs as a manager.

Ireland was once attractive enough a proposition to bring Scottish natives like Ray Houghton, Tommy Coyne, McGeady and James McCarthy into the Republic’s fold. That production line has closed up, as more recent Scottish players who were eligible for the Republic chose blue over green (Darren Fletcher and current international O’Donnell each had an Irish parent but avoided the Houghton route to Ireland caps).

More recently, the then Rangers striker Matthew Shiels, who has Donegal links, chose Scotland after a spell with the Ireland U-19s. Perhaps the abuse endured by McGeady while playing in Scotland as a Scottish-born Ireland international has scared off other potential defectors.

With Scotland in town today, it revives memories of the nadir in Scottish-Irish relations, from when the sides last clashed on the field at senior level, in the Euro 2016 qualifiers. To recap on that saga, the Scottish FA offered the FAI the bare minimum of tickets (3,209) for away fans for the qualifier in Glasgow, while the FAI had asked for 8,000.

In the war of words that ensued, FAI CEO Delaney said the SFA had “really acted unprofessionally here with us” and said that Irish fans buying tickets for sections of the ground dedicated to home supporters could lead to trouble. “It’s a Friday night in Glasgow and there’ll be tension in the air. To have pockets of Irish fans stuck in Scottish areas is not the correct thing to do,” Delaney said.

Those comments, from the most senior man in the FAI, caused deep anger with the SFA, also in political and policing circles in Glasgow. Four times a year at least, the city is on edge with an Old Firm clash, derby day an occasion when there’s a massive spike in assaults and hospital admissions, and so the last thing Glasgow needed was the head man of a rival national team causing tension.

Delaney’s counterpart, Stewart Regan, later revealed that on the back of Delaney’s throwaway remark, UEFA upgraded the game’s security status, leading to added costs and Regan accused Delaney of “ramping up the Irish and Scottish press”.

Scotland won the game 1-0, there was no crowd trouble, but the match would create a deep fissure between the SFA and FAI. The FAI party did not attend the standard pre-match meal for dignitaries, the first time on record that the away association snubbed their Scottish hosts.

There was more to come in the second leg of the battle of the blazers.

For the return fixture in Dublin eight months later, the SFA were literally sidelined. Their CEO Regan said in Champagne Football that he was not seated at the ‘top table’ as is customary for the pre-match dinner, but was placed at a smaller table to the side, and Regan was aghast to see that there was room for Delaney’s partner, but not the SFA CEO, at the top table and Regan said it was “outrageous”.

After the meal, there was another break with tradition when Delaney, and not FAI President Tony Fitzgerald as would normally happen, made a speech which Regan said “was a personal attack on me, it was a distasteful situation”.

Those tensions simmered for some time, but both associations have seen a massive overhaul in personnel in the intervening years, so it is all smiles when it comes to their joint work now on the Euro 2028 bid.

But the Scotland-Ireland game at Parkhead also created another rupture, the first real rift between Delaney and Irish fans. The fiasco of the ticket allocation for Glasgow created a divide between Delaney, who had regularly courted the fans’ support and company, especially on away trips, and supporters. The outcome to the Glasgow farrago was a protest by fans at the next home game, and Delaney’s relationship with the supporters was never the same again.

That 2014 game took place at Celtic Park, home to a club that is a key element in Irish/Scottish relations. But Celtic has lately become barren territory for Irishmen.

In the last three years, Celtic signed eight Irish players: two (Luca Connell and Lee O’Connor) left without playing a first-team game, another from their 2019 intake (Jonathan Afolabi) has had a wasted three years, two (McCarthy and Liam Scales) played only a tiny amount of football last term and appear to have no future there, and Duffy’s loan was a disaster, so only youngsters Bosun Lawal and Johnny Kenny can hope to buck that trend.

Keane had an unhappy time as a player with Celticand then turned down an offer to manage the club in 2014.

The cold shoulder was reciprocated earlier this year when Hibs passed up on the change to hire free agent Keane as their next manager.

Hibs sold on Daryl Horgan and Hearts dismantled their Irish contingent almost overnight in 2020, including a rash decision to axe Glenn Whelan, only for the player to go on and have a purple patch in England under Joey Barton.

The Scottish club scene is seen to be hostile to managerial talent from the league over here.

In a spell between 2006 and 2014, Scottish clubs brought in Stephen Kenny (Dunfermline), Jim Gannon (Motherwell), Fenlon (Hibs) and Ian Baraclough (Motherwell) after they’d all managed in the League of Ireland. They were all short spells: Fenlon, with two years, lasted the longest.

The impression they made led to one particularly nasty opinion piece in the ‘Daily Record’ in 2014, written by former professional player Gordon Parks, which effectively called for Scottish clubs to never hire an League of Ireland man again.

Using poison instead of ink, Parks insultingly labelled the four as “men who have seduced Scottish clubs with a bit

of the blarney by their achievements in a coaching backwater”.

Parks’ blinkered and rather hateful view of the Irish coaches’ failure in Scotland conveniently skipped over the fact that Fenlon and Kenny got their clubs to Cup finals, and also ignored the mess left behind in Ireland by a series of Scottish coaches, like John Hewitt at Dundalk, John Robertson at Derry City, Jim McInally at Sligo Rovers.

Now, four Scottish league clubs have an Irish manager (Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen, Alan Maybury at Edinburgh City, Peter Murphy at Annan Athletic, Owen Coyle with Queen’s Park). Goodwin has a real fondness for talent from this country, with a crop of Irish players when he was at St Mirren, and as he tries to turn Aberdeen into something resembling a force, three of his summer transfer targets are Irish (Conor Ronan, Jamie McGrath and Liam Scales).

Scottish eyes do covet Irish talent, with Aaron McEneff (Hearts), Johnny Kenny (Celtic), Ross Tierney (Motherwell), John Mahon and Dan Cleary (St Johnstone) all signed from the LOI lately. Celtic also have Darren O’Dea on their staff, a coach highly-rated and in line for promotion by first team boss Ange Postecoglu. O’Dea could potentially manage Celtic one day, with decent progress, Goodwin could be a contender for the Ireland job, and a move back to Scotland could revive Jamie McGrath’s flagging career.

Scotland had indeed been a cold house for Irishmen for 20 years but the chill could be about to end.