Why Mauricio Pochettino couldn't bear to watch all of Spurs documentary

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he has not been able to watch the Amazon documentary that chronicles his fall from grace as Tottenham manager last November, as he offered up some thoughts on his possible return to the game.

Pochettino led Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final, but was sacked from his post after a poor start to last season, with Jose Mourinho ushered in as his replacement.

The transition of power at Tottenham has been highlighted in a much-discussed Amazon film that has been airing throughout this month and Pochettino admitted in the Between The Lines podcast that he and his assistant Jesus Perez have not been able to bring themselves to watch the programme.

"Me and Jesus, we only watched the first 25 minutes, until we left the club," stated Pochettino. "We watched, and to be honest, it was correct. No more or no less. It was like 'OK, we need to put that Jesus, Toni, Miguel, Sebastiano and Mauricio were there, but it’s nothing to do with the documentary'.

"Being honest, I think we feel responsible because it was very difficult to say yes to open the door to Amazon, who came to Tottenham at a very difficult moment for us.

"I understand why (it was made), as it’s a documentary that’s trying to put the club in a good place. The club is not going to open the door to Amazon to create a problem (for the manager and players), but I think, it’s difficult to be natural.

"I hope they will achieve what they wanted doing this, you know, I think it’s important to show the facilities of the club, the new stadium, the new training ground that we were so involved in helping Daniel to design.

"I still love the fans, I still love the club, and of course, I have a different appreciation for Daniel and the people that work there and the players.

"Jose is a very good friend, I wish them all the best and that they can achieve some titles that Daniel can enjoy, and, of course, reflects all the effort that we were doing in the past to create the fantastic club that it is today."

Pochettino was strongly linked with a move to take over at Newcastle as their potential take-over from Saudi investors was discussed this summer, but he admits he is happy to sit back and wait for the right moment to return.

"I am enjoying this break a lot. I am not a person who is going to cry if I’m not going back (to football) in one or two months," he added.

"Maybe in one month or in two months or in six months, I will be desperate to be back to football, but today I think we have plenty of things to do. We are enjoying the break with the family.

"We know that football is so important for us, and it’s more than our passion, but never more important than your family, your friends.

"We are now in a new world, not only in life but in modern football, and now is a moment to wait, to be relaxed, to be calm, but at the same time, to be ready.

"We are still working and trying to be better and to be ready for the next step for us. I cannot say what we need, it’s all about who is going to call us and it’s not going to depend on whether it’s a club at the top, or in the middle, or down (at the bottom).

"I think it’s going to be that we find some challenge and some connection, of course, with the pressure, but with the people who are going to call.

"For us, it has become unbelievably important to win because we are in football to try to win, but at the same time to create some connection and to try to enjoy our job."

You can listen to the full interview with Mauricio Pochettino on the Between The Lines podcast here -

