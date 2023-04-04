Why Julian Nagelsmann – the favourite for Chelsea job – can be a divisive figure

Thomas Tuchel puts a lot of effort into giving the impression he could not care less about the way he looks on the sidelines. At a packed Allianz Arena on Saturday, the former Chelsea head coach donned his typical outfit: tracksuit bottoms, fleece and cap all plucked from the club shop.

It is a look that goes some way to explaining his style of coaching. Tuchel wants to make one thing clear: he is a football manager and nothing else. Not so Julian Nagelsmann, and it is why Bayern took the unexpected decision to sack him two years into his five-year deal and appoint Tuchel.

Nagelsmann, the former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig head coach who is 14 years Tuchel’s junior, would not have been caught dead in a Bayern tracksuit or fleece. Far more interested in turtlenecks, designer suits or custom-made jackets, the 35-year-old head coach often looked like an exotic bird in the Bayern dugout. It gives an important insight into Nagelsmann (right), the favourite to succeed Graham Potter at Chelsea.

After retiring as a player at the age of 20 following a recurring knee injury, the Bavarian-born former defender has spent the past 15 years working his way up the managerial ladder.

At Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, Nagelsmann made his name by having a keen eye for tactics and outside-the-box thinking on the training ground, but his success came from his ability to relate to younger players and get them to buy into his system and style of coaching.

His success at both clubs came from his ability to come across as a cool older brother rather than a disciplined father figure.

An extremely intelligent coach, Nagelsmann and his right-hand man Benjamin Gluck have been plotting his trajectory from day one. It is why the then 30-year-old turned down an opportunity to manage Real Madrid in 2018 and instead opted for RB Leipzig after taking Hoffenheim from relegation fodder to the Champions League.

Nagelsmann knew he could make the next step only when he was truly ready. And in Saxony he was able to apply his unorthodox style of coaching to a club with more resources and grander ambitions.

After two years in Leipzig, Nagelsmann clearly felt he was now ready for one of Europe’s biggest clubs and, in turn, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was eager to appoint a long-term coach who could bring the tactical acumen not seen since Pep Guardiola.

Nagelsmann would be the man to couple success on the pitch with stability off it – in theory.

In reality, Nagelsmann (below) either was not ready for Bayern or Bayern were not ready for him.

His boyish personality did not win over the senior players. Nagelsmann routinely dropped the seemingly untouchable Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane for the sake of his formation and tactics. Which may have perhaps been justified had the club not crashed out of last season’s Champions League to Villarreal in the quarter-finals, exited the German Cup in the second round to Borussia Moenchengladbach and stumbled to the Bundesliga title.

As Bayern returned from the winter break, Nagelsmann was facing a minor mutiny from the powerbrokers in the squad. And, crucially, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn believed an older and more sophisticated manager would be better suited to getting the best out of the squad.

Prior to the 2-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in late March which ultimately sealed Nagelsmann’s fate, the head coach had confided to close friends how stressed and exhausted he had become with trying to keep everyone at the club happy.

In turn, Bayern decided to cut their losses and turned to Tuchel.

Nagelsmann was not quite ready for Germany’s biggest club. And while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur may be willing to offer the 35-year-old a quick return to management, he is more likely to wait until the summer to make his next move.