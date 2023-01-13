| 7.4°C Dublin

Why Erik ten Hag must sell players before he can splash the cash at Man United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Photo: PA/Reuters Expand

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Photo: PA/Reuters

James Ducker

Manchester United will have to qualify for the Champions League and raise significant money through player sales if Erik ten Hag is to sign the midfielder and striker he wants this summer – even if the Glazers sell the club.

The United manager wants to sign a top striker, with the likes of Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen on the club’s radar, as well as another leading midfielder, such as Frenkie de Jong or Jude Bellingham.

