Whose stock rose and fell during the Premier League season?

What a season it has been in the Premier League – highs and lows for players and managers alike.

What a season it has been in the Premier League – highs and lows for players and managers alike.

Here, we pick out five individuals who were on the rise in the 2017-18 season and five who were on the way down compared to the previous campaign.

On the up Mohamed Salah Congratulations to @LFC's Mo Salah, crowned the Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year 👏🏆 #PFAAwards pic.twitter.com/fpvxwZgfdP — PFA (@PFA) April 22, 2018 Joined Liverpool from Roma for £34million last summer – but the Egyptian has proved a bargain. The former Chelsea forward became the first Liverpool player to score over 40 goals for 34 years and was named the Footballer of the Year after inspiring Jurgen Klopp’s side to the Champions League final.

Raheem Sterling Everton v Manchester City – Premier League – Goodison Park Take your pick from the Manchester City players who have shone under Pep Guardiola’s expert tuition – Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Kyle Walker to name but three. But Sterling’s improved end product – 18 league goals and 11 assists – mark him out as someone who has made significant strides.

Sean Dyche Dyche Savours European Adventurehttps://t.co/eig7XhUD7B — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 9, 2018 The gravel-voiced Dyche had worked wonders just to keep new boys Burnley in the top flight 12 months earlier. But life got even better at Turf Moor as Dyche masterminded a seventh-placed finish on one of the division’s lowest budgets. Burnley’s next stop is Europe – for the first time in 51 years.

Roy Hodgson Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Selhurst Park Hodgson answered Crystal Palace’s SOS just four games in after Frank de Boer’s unhappy short-lived reign at Selhurst Park. No goals and no points after seven games was no problem for Hodgson as the 70-year-old steered Palace to safety and repaired a reputation damaged by England’s embarrassment at Euro 2016.

Brighton rocks

Job done 👍#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/x1efoYzsYJ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 4, 2018 The jury was out on whether newly-promoted Brighton had the quality to survive their first Premier League campaign. But boss Chris Hughton played a blinder as he put a solid centre-back base in place – Lewis Dunk leading the most blocks list and partner Shane Duffy top of the clearances and headed clearances categories.

On the slide Paul Pogba Say what? 👂🏾 pic.twitter.com/FGCGFqAe64 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 6, 2018 Overtaken as the world’s most expensive player in the summer of 2017 by Neymar, Pogba’s stock at Manchester United fell. There was injury, loss of form and a reported fall-out with United boss Jose Mourinho. It was even claimed he was offered to Manchester City in January – a story to which Pogba replied with a ‘Say what?’ tweet. David Luiz

Norwich City v Chelsea – FA Cup – Third Round – Carrow Road The Chelsea defender was another player who lost the faith of his manager. Antonio Conte dropped the Brazilian ahead of Manchester United’s visit in November following a training ground row between the pair. Luiz was also said to be troubled by injuries and he was rarely seen thereafter with his last appearance coming at the start of February.

West Ham board West Ham United Crowd Trouble The only thing bubbling at West Ham for most of the season was supporter discontent. It turned into anarchy during a 3-0 home defeat to Burnley in March when fans held the game up by invading the pitch and gathered angrily in front of the directors’ box. Joint owners David Sullivan and David Gold and vice-chairman Karren Brady were all in the firing line. Petr Cech

Arsenal v Southampton – Premier League – Emirates Stadium Arsenal’s decline under Arsene Wenger and the end of the Frenchman’s 22-year reign was summed up by the waning powers of Cech. At his Chelsea peak, Cech was indisputably the number one goalkeeper in the Premier League and probably the world. But time waits for no man and a series of costly clangers had Gunners’ fans calling for a new goalkeeper. Saido Berahino 0 - Today is two years to the day that Saido Berahino last scored in a senior competitive fixture (Feb 27th 2016). Since then, he has:



- Played 42 games & 2324 minutes

- Attempted 55 shots, with 20 on target

- Missed three penalties



Woe. pic.twitter.com/WxnI9Zwppn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2018 Stoke paid West Brom £12million for Berahino in January 2017, but the wait goes on for the former England Under-21 striker to repay that investment with a single goal. In February, Berahino reached the landmark of two years without scoring, and two months later he was banished to the under-23s by manager Paul Lambert for poor discipline. Stoke were duly relegated.

Press Association