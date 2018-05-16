Who will replace Sam Allardyce at Everton?

Allardyce was appointed as Ronald Koeman’s replacement in November last year with the Toffees lying 13th in the Premier League. While they were consistently in the lower reaches of the top half thereafter and ended up eighth, there was fan discontent over the style of play.

🔵 | Sam Allardyce has left his role as manager.



More: https://t.co/0kJowzOX0r pic.twitter.com/ErJpWEEN7T — Everton (@Everton) May 16, 2018 Here, Press Association Sport looks at potential candidates to succeed the former England manager. MARCO SILVA The Portuguese, currently without a club, appears the front-runner. Everton had overtures for Silva rejected by Watford before appointing Allardyce – the Hornets subsequently said when axing the 40-year-old as boss in January that “the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival” had been “the catalyst” for their decision, with the board believing it was something that had seen a “significant deterioration in both focus and results”. At that point Watford had won only one of their last 11 league games. They had made an excellent start to the season under Silva, who had impressed at Hull in 2016-17, despite not being able to save them from relegation.

Southampton Manager Contenders PAULO FONSECA Also prior to Allardyce being brought in at Everton, Silva’s compatriot Fonseca was linked with the job. The 45-year-old has been in charge at Shakhtar Donetsk since 2016 and guided them to back-to-back Ukrainian league and cup doubles, as well as the last 16 of the Champions League this season. He has also been linked with West Ham where David Moyes’ future remains unclear. This is the moment Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca fulfilled a promise to hold a press conference wearing a Zorro mask if his team reached the Champions League last 16. Just think, this man could have been Everton manager #MCFC #EFC pic.twitter.com/z85pGcNGrl — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) December 6, 2017 SERGIO CONCEICAO It was reported last week that Conceicao, another Portuguese manager, was someone Everton had identified as a candidate should Allardyce depart. The former Portugal international, 43, is currently with Porto and his first season in charge has just concluded with them as league champions. In 2016-17, his Nantes side finished seventh in Ligue 1.

FC Porto Training Session and Press Conference – Anfield EDDIE HOWE Bournemouth boss Howe has overseen the club finishing 16th, ninth and then 12th in the Premier League after promotion in 2015. Something particularly interesting to note in the case of the highly-rated 40-year-old is that he was a childhood Everton fan. Burnley v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Turf Moor SEAN DYCHE Dyche has impressed as manager of Everton’s fellow north west outfit Burnley, who finished a position above them in 2017-18. Securing that seventh place means the Clarets will be in the second qualifying round of the Europa League next term – their first continental action for more than 50 years. The 46-year-old was the early bookmakers’ favourite for the job when Koeman was sacked in October, but Dyche has said there was no contact from Everton.

Look who's heading into Europe! pic.twitter.com/8W6SasUHNO — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 13, 2018

Press Association