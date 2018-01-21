Who will replace Marco Silva as Watford boss?

Watford are looking for their 10th manager in seven years following the sacking of Marco Silva on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at possible candidates to take on the role.

Javi Gracia Javi Gracia will be the new manager of @WatfordFC. From Villarreal Academy to Watford via Greece, Osasuna, Malaga, Rubin Kazan... meticulous, strong personality, tactically savvy. He deserves this chance. He speaks English and has been working at it. pic.twitter.com/mo51UW7kjw — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 21, 2018 Reports have suggested the Hornets already have a replacement for Silva lined up and that he will be new to the Premier League. Early favourite Gracia was axed by Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan at the end of last season following a ninth-placed finish. In an interview with Sky Sports in October the 41-year-old cited the different “culture and character” as the reason for his unhappy spell in Russia, admitting it was “very tough”. Gracia speaks good English and has spoken of his love for the Premier League. The former Malaga boss could fit the bill.

Paulo Fonseca Paulo Fonseca is keen to manage in England Former Portugal international Fonseca, who currently coaches Shakhtar Donetsk, has previously stated his desire to work in England’s top flight and was reportedly interviewed for the Everton job before Sam Allardyce’s appointment. Fonseca, 44, hit the headlines when he arrived for a Champions League press conference wearing a Zorro mask.

Roger Schmidt Schmidt led Bayer Leverkusen to the Champions League Former Bayer Leverkusen coach Schmidt is another name linked. The 50-year-old is currently the head coach of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan – a role he only took on in June 2017. Schmidt enjoyed success in Austria at Red Bull Salzburg, leading the club to the title in 2013/14.

Manuel Pellegrini Manuel Pellegrini is the early favourite for the Watford job The veteran Chilean would not be a new face to English football having led Manchester City to the Premier League title and League Cup double in 2013/14, but he is an early front-runner for the job. The 64-year-old is currently managing Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune, who finished fourth in his first campaign in charge. Pellegrini was recently quoted in Spanish daily Marca suggesting Chinese teams “lack 20 or 30 years of development” and it could be that a return to England would appeal.

Roberto Mancini

Mancini's name has been touted for a number of jobs of late Another former Manchester City boss, Mancini is currently coach of Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg and is under contract there for another two seasons. However, the 53-year-old recently stated his interest in becoming Italy boss, while reports in Australia suggest he is wanted by the Socceroos to coach the country for their World Cup campaign, so he may be ready to leave the Russian Premier League.

