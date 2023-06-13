Who could Kylian Mbappe join if he leaves Paris St Germain this summer?

Kylian Mbappe could be on the move this summer following reports the France forward has written to Paris St Germain telling them he would not be signing a new contract.

The 24-year-old, signed from Monaco for £160million in 2018 which was a world-record fee for a teenager, will see his current deal expire next year and PSG must now decide whether to cash in on the prolific striker or risk losing him for free.

Here, we look at a number of potential moves for Mbappe, who became just the second man in history to score a World Cup final hat-trick as France lost on penalties to Argentina in Qatar last year.

Real Madrid

The LaLiga giants have been long-time admirers of Mbappe and would likely to be able to muster the financial clout required to get a deal across the line.

Real have already made a move for England midfielder Jude Bellingham and have been linked with his international team-mate Harry Kane as they look to challenge for top honours again next season.

With Karim Benzema departing for Al-Ittihad, Real head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to add proven firepower to his attack and Mbappe - with 212 goals in 260 PSG appearances - certainly ticks that box.

Manchester United

The Red Devils improved last season under Erik ten Hag but are still some distance off challenging neighbours Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The ongoing uncertainty of takeover bids may yet destabilise summer transfer business - but what a jewel in the crown Mbappe would be for any potential new owners at Old Trafford.

Like Real, United would probably be able to make the deal work financially and they do have their famous number seven shirt, also favoured by the Frenchman, ready and waiting for someone to fill it.

Chelsea

A number of other Premier League clubs could make a move for Mbappe - treble winners City would be an attractive destination while Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle may struggle with the numbers behind such a transfer.

Chelsea missing out on European football means the Blues become an outside prospect to make a swoop but owner Todd Boehly has already proven he is not shy in splashing the cash in west London.

Some £600million has been spent in a year so the potentially eye-watering figures for Mbappe may not be as off-putting to Boehly as they would be to other suitors.

Saudi Arabia

With the Saudi Pro League looking to bring in some of the biggest names in world football, could Mbappe be tempted to head to the Middle East in his prime?

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr earlier this year with former Real team-mate Benzema joining him in Saudi Arabia and the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez also linked with big-money deals.

At 24, Mbappe may feel the timing is not right to relocate to a league outside of those at the very top of the sport and away from the lures of chasing a first Champions League trophy.

Stay put

Mbappe could yet remain at Paris St Germain, stranger things have certainly happened.

With Lionel Messi leaving the French capital and heading to Inter Miami and also some questions over the future of fellow superstar forward Neymar, the Ligue 1 champions are coming to a crossroads in how they move forward.

If Mbappe can be tempted to stay and sign a new deal he would undoubtedly be the main man in Paris, while if the club refuse to sell or cannot get the value they want he may yet play another season before leaving for nothing in 12 months.