Where next for Sergio Aguero?

Manchester City have announced Sergio Aguero, their record goalscorer, is to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some possible next destinations for the 32-year-old Argentina forward, who has netted 257 goals in 384 appearances for City since joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Aguero was with Atletico Madrid for five seasons before joining City in 2011 (Dave Thompson/PA).

Returning to Atletico, for whom Aguero scored over 100 times across five seasons, would appear an attractive possible option, particularly with them currently leading the LaLiga table. Under his compatriot Diego Simeone, there have been notable occasions in recent years when high-profile forwards have been brought back to the club, Fernando Torres returning in 2015 and Diego Costa doing so in 2017-18.

Barcelona

Should it be another of the Spanish top-flight big guns that Aguero moves on to, his past with Atletico would perhaps make Barcelona a more likely destination than Real Madrid. While Lionel Messi’s future is unclear, the prospect of him playing alongside his international team-mate Aguero at club level is an intriguing one.

Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain are managed by Aguero's compatriot Mauricio Pochettino (Nick Potts/PA).

Aguero would, assuming there is no change in management, be working under another fellow Argentinian in Mauricio Pochettino should he head to France and Paris St Germain, whose squad features the likes of Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria. The Champions League runners-up have considerable strength in attack already, but Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away.

Juventus

Aguero could be viewed by Juventus as a good option for providing some additional strength to an attack in which Cristiano Ronaldo, at the age of 36, is currently the main source of goals.

Independiente

Independiente

Aguero started his career with Argentina's Independiente (Nick Potts/PA).

This would be a trip even further back down memory lane – Aguero was with Argentina’s Independiente prior to Atletico, having come through their youth ranks. He was aged 15 years and 13 days when he made his first-team debut in 2003.

