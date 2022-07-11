‘When we meet them we want to beat them’ – Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool ready for Manchester United clash in Thailand

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Jordan Henderson and James Milner take part in a press conference after arriving in Bangkok at Suvarnabhumi Airport ahead of their pre season tour of Thailand

Thai fans of Manchester United and Liverpool cheered the squad on Saturday as they arrived at a Bangkok airport for a friendly match with fierce rivals Liverpool next week.

Manchester United and Liverpool play on Tuesday (2pm Irish time), the Southeast Asian nation's first overseas match since the Covid-19 pandemic began. L

The pre-season friendly is part of the teams' tours before the English Premier League season begins next month.

United will then go on to Melbourne and Liverpool to Singapore.

"We respect United a lot, but when we meet them we want to beat them," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told a news conference.

"We see it as an important test because it is against United - and we don't play friendlies," Klopp said.

Tickets to the game have sold for as much as 25,000 baht (€750).



