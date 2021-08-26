‘When respect is lost, it's over’ – Roy Keane opens up on rows with Mick McCarthy and Alex Ferguson

Roy Keane has given one of his most honest interviews yet, as he opened up to his former Manchester United team-mate in a compelling chat on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, The Overlap.

As he walked his dog alongside Neville, the hour-long interview touched on all aspects of Keane's life as a player and a manager, with the negative perception many have of him a topic that clearly frustrated him.

Keane revealed he staged talks over return to management with a Championship club earlier this summer and is eager to get back into management, yet he suggested that might not be realistic given the image he has a firebrand character.

"I want to get back into management, but realistically where am I going to go?" said Keane. "In the Championship, the top of League One... I think there is something in there that I could be a good manager.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville in their Manchester United days

Roy Keane and Gary Neville in their Manchester United days

"Perception is the most important word in football. I did well at Sunderland, got them promoted, we stayed up and I wanted to do better. That was my lack of experience. I thought we'd go up another five or six places after we stayed up and I got impatient.

"I spoke to a Championship club about three months ago. It was very casual, it was at my house, a chat with the chairman. And to be fair, he was straight up, he went, 'Listen, we just want somebody who can come in and win football matches'

"That was fine with me, I didn't have to break down styles of play. And I think if you're winning matches, people don’t then question, ‘What’s your style of play?' You just bounce into the next match, don’t you? And we did it as players.

"If you lose your job as a manager, it's a long way back. People look at me on the TV and think I'm a bit of a head case. I fell out with (Mick) McCarthy and (Alex) Ferguson and they think 'he's trouble'.

"How can I change that perception? Am I meant to go on a road show? People say I have to put myself out there and network, but do I need to do that."

Keane also opened up on his infamous fall-out with Ireland boss Mick McCarthy ahead of the 2002 World Cup finals, as he left the squad before the finals in Japan and South Korea.

Ireland captain Roy Keane walks past manager Mick McCarthy during squad training in Saipan back in 2002

Ireland captain Roy Keane walks past manager Mick McCarthy during squad training in Saipan back in 2002

"Me and Mick we had a falling out in America again we said a few things to each other," he reflected.

"Listen, I was out of order I was out drinking but I was drinking with loads of other lads. We'd been drinking and I was late for the bus.

"Jack Charlton was having a go at me, Jack's the manager but I didn't want a player having a go at me who's never spoke to me.

"If Packie Bonner or David O'Leary who probably helped me were saying it I would say 'I would take that' but not from somebody who never spoke a word to me and he was shouting at me in front of everybody. So that would have been the start of it.'

"And then for a manager again, team meeting, with senior players around you going "you could have played in this (match)".

"We qualified for the World Cup in 2002, do you not remember the group we had? Holland, Portugal with ten matches. Won seven, drew three we had the same points as Portugal but we had to go to the playoffs.

Roy Keane and Alex Ferguson pictured after beating Arsenal in 2004. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Roy Keane and Alex Ferguson pictured after beating Arsenal in 2004. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

"If I remember I played in all of the games. I played the first playoff match then missed the second one as I had an injury. So in 12 qualifying games I played 11 and missed one.

"And strangely enough, these are the facts, for a manager to bring up to a senior player, yes, I was captain but still the same, that I could have played in that match it's bizarre to accuse me of missing a match.

"People talk about the equipment and gear but we moved on from that, that was the week earlier."

He also insisted he was right to stand-up to United manager Alex Ferguson in the days before he left the Old Trafford club.

"My anger was justified," added Keane. "The damage was done six months before that and when respect is lost, it's over."