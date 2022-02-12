'When I got the offer, I broke down crying' - meet Diane Caldwell, the first Irishwoman to play for Man United

It’s Monday lunchtime in Manchester and Diane Caldwell is in a meeting room in the East Stand of Old Trafford singing a song that United supporters have sang for her. Two days previously, Caldwell became the first Republic of Ireland female player to play for Manchester United when she made her debut in the 1-1 draw away to Arsenal in the Women’s Super League last Saturday.

It was also the first time someone from this country had played for a United first team since Robbie Brady in 2012.

Caldwell is only at the club two weeks so she wasn’t expecting United fans to have a chant for her. It goes to the tune of ‘Do-wah-diddy-diddy’.

There she is our rock at the back, singin’

Do-wah-diddy-diddy-dum DIANE!

Crunchin’ tackles and stoppin’ your attack, singin’

Do-wah-diddy-diddy-dum DIANE!

She’s quick

She’s quick

She’s tough

She’s tough

She’s quick

She’s tough

Do you think you’ve had enough?

“It’s just unreal. I never had a song before at a team,” Caldwell laughs. “It’s just that warmth – you feel so welcome when you have a song already.”

Caldwell was in a hairdresser’s in Germany – where her fiancée, Mona, lives – when her world changed just over two weeks ago. She was sitting there, not overly happy with the shade of highlights that were put in her hair and she said so, in German, to the hairdresser. Then her phone started going off with messages from her agent.

She was without a club since before Christmas and then came the moment she had hoped for since she was a kid in Balbriggan “obsessed” with United: she had a contract to play with Manchester United. Caldwell burst into tears.

“The woman (the hairdresser) thought that I was so upset over my hair that she was like: ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry.’ And I was like: ‘No, I just got good news. It’s not the hair’,” Caldwell recalls.

“I’d been in contact with them (United) for a while but you still doubt that it will amount to anything. And then I got the actual official offer come through on my phone. I literally broke down crying. I’m not joking, I’m a bit embarrassed to say that. I just bawled my eyes out. I couldn’t hide it.”

When Caldwell first saw the news in 2018 that United were setting up a new women’s professional team, she said her “heart started racing”. At the time, Caldwell was playing with SC Sand in the Women’s Bundesliga, but she got onto her agent to see if she could join the new United team. Her agent cautioned that it would be a step-down because the United team would have to start in the division below the Women’s Super League (WSL). That didn’t put off Caldwell: “I was like: I don’t care, I want to go to that club no matter what league they’re in.”

Caldwell’s agent got in touch with United again last November and things were looking positive which was why the optional year in her contract with the North Carolina Courage – which she joined in January 2021 – wasn’t taken up. Her move to United, a contract until the end of the season, was finalised on WSL transfer deadline day on January 23.

Fiancée Mona was “speechless”, her dad Kenneth was “stunned”. Two days later, Caldwell was the first female United player to have their introductory photos taken at Old Trafford. Turns out, the hairdresser also did a fine job.

Caldwell is one of a few players within the current Manchester United women’s squad who’ve been lifelong United supporters. Caldwell was a fanatic. She grew up in Hampton Cove, a housing estate on the outskirts of Balbriggan, Co Dublin. The front-green was where she started as a footballer playing with the local boys.

At home – which has a view across the Irish Sea – her bedroom was a shrine to the club across the water. Keano and Becks were her idols. When she was 11, she got a picture taken of her in her bedroom to enter a fans competition in the Glory, Glory Man United magazine in the hope of winning a signed jersey. She couldn’t believe it when she finished second.

“I had United wallpaper but I don’t even know why I had United wallpaper because it was covered with United posters. I had the duvet, the curtains, the lampshade, a red carpet, a red chair, anything just to match the colours. A white desk, clocks and teddys. Anything that was United I wanted it.”

Back then, Caldwell was almost an outlier as a young girl consumed in all things United. Her older sisters, Judith and Laura, were nowhere near as fanatical as her. When her move to United was announced, she got messages from people who remembered her as the little girl all dressed in United gear in the local pub, McCormack’s, watching United games with her dad (also a Red Devils fan). Growing up, she went to Old Trafford a few times – her dad would drive to Drogheda in the early hours of the morning for a bus transfer to the ferry and they’d go over and back in the one day.

On Monday, we stood in the East Stand looking down at the section she was in as an 11-year-old girl at her first United game at Old Trafford which was also the day she made a promise to herself. All her family were scattered around the Theatre of Dreams that day and she was with her dad in the East Stand. After the game, she didn’t want to leave.

“The stewards were trying to get us to leave but I was still trying to soak up everything. My dad had started to go down the steps. And I remember vividly stopping to look back and take one more look at the pitch. At that moment, I remember saying to myself: you’re going to play here one day. That’s crazy! There wasn’t even really a lot of professional girls teams at that moment. But I think I was like: I’ll play with the boys. As a kid, you don’t really think things through logically.”

Because Caldwell joined United mid-season, there were only two jersey numbers left to choose from: 15 or 19. She choose 15 because it was a number Mona wore when she played with SC Freiburg. So, after all the replica jerseys she put on through the years, what was it like putting on a United jersey with the words ‘Caldwell 15’ at the back?

“It was very surreal, something I had dreamt about as a little girl growing up. When you’re in the changing room and you’re putting it on and you’ve put a jersey on many times in your career but for it to be that one with that logo is… you can’t even put it into words,” Caldwell says. “It’s the stuff of dreams. Very honoured, of course, to be the first female to play for this club from Ireland. Obviously, we’ve a rich history of legends playing at this club.”

I ask what she will do with that treasured debut jersey. However, she didn’t get to keep the jersey – all players in the women’s team give their jerseys back after each game. She hopes, maybe, to keep one when the season ends.

An 11-year-old Caldwell would have loved the United Megastore at Old Trafford which houses everything a United fan could wish for. There are rails of fresh jerseys ripe for the picking. I went in search of a ‘Caldwell 15’ one. But there were no United women’s team replica jerseys for sale in the Megastore (the shop assistant said they currently couldn’t get hold of any). Plenty of Ronaldo and Co, of course.

That morning Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured arriving to training in Carrington in a new Cadillac, gifted to him by his partner Georgina. To say Premier League men’s teams exist in a different universe to their women’s teams doesn’t even come close.

The United women now also train at Carrington. Last year, United owner, Joel Glazer, had to address the concerns of their women’s fan group, Barmy Army, after former manager Casey Stoney left reportedly because she was unhappy with the training facilities and support structures.

Glazer insists they’re “absolutely committed” to improvements for the women. They play their home games at Leigh Sports Complex but they’ll play in front of fans at Old Trafford for the first time (they played there behind closed doors once last year) when hosting Everton on March 27.

For a player who’s been a fan all her life, how does the dream of playing for Manchester United match up with the reality?

“I can’t speak highly enough of everyone I’ve met and just made me feel so welcome and cared for me from the very first day,” Caldwell says.

“You know they say you shouldn’t meet your hero in case you’re disappointed? But I came here and I was blown away by the people behind the scenes of this club, be it either the staff or the players, both sides. It makes you think: I made the right decision supporting this club all my life.”

The last few weeks have shown the darker side of professional football in the UK. There was the recent arrest of Mason Greenwood on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. There was Scottish club Raith Rovers’ signing of David Goodwillie who was found by a civil court to have raped a woman in 2017. The Raith Rovers women’s team cut ties before the club reversed their decision to sign him.

Within the game, female players have had to fight for a right to equitable treatment. It’s coming up to five years since Caldwell was one of 14 Republic of Ireland players who wore green T-shirts, some with the word ‘Respect’, outside Liberty Hall as they threatened strike action against the FAI. It was a pivotal moment in the fight for equality and eventually led to last year’s historic announcement of equal pay for Republic of Ireland male and female players.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of barriers to break down but it’s just trying to represent your sport the best you can. And make a difference. Obviously, with what happened with Ireland with the strike, the demand was there for better standards and equality. It’s just leaving the game better off than you found it,” says Caldwell, who has 84 Ireland caps and will be part of Vera Pauw’s squad for next week’s Pinatar Cup.

In Caldwell, United have found unvarnished values of loyalty and passion. She also brings experience from playing with clubs in the USA, Iceland, Norway and Germany.

While Mona moved to America with her when she played for North Carolina last year, they have to do the long-distance relationship for now with Mona staying in Germany. But her future wife knows exactly what United means to her.

Caldwell hopes to hold her starting place for tomorrow’s Manchester derby against City at the Academy Stadium, which is part of the Etihad campus, and she obviously hopes to stay beyond the current season.

“I’d love to but we’ve just got to see how it goes. I obviously have to do my job and do it to the best that I can to make them want to keep me on. So that’s all I’ve focused on.

“This club is all about competing for the best and competing for trophies and hopefully we can succeed at something this season. Why not?”

It’s unlikely WB Yeats had professional football in mind when he wrote, ‘tread softly because you tread on my dreams’.

At 33, Caldwell is the oldest player in the United women’s squad, but she’s finally got to where she always wanted to be. She’s proof that it’s never too late to realise a childhood dream.