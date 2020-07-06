Whelan and Curtis miss out on promotion to Championship

Fleetwood Town's Glenn Whelan (left) and Wycombe Wanderers Fred Onyedinma battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final, second leg match at Adams Park, Wycombe.

Ireland internationals Glenn Whelan and Ronan Curtis have both missed out on the chance of promotion to the Championship after their sides lost out in the League One play-off semi-finals.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the tie between Portsmouth and Oxford United was finely balanced. Marcus Harness, who is uncapped but eligible for Ireland, scored for Curtis' Pompey outfit to earn them a 1-1 second leg draw, away from home, the sides level on aggregate after extra time.

But Oxford, who called Limerick native Anthony Forde off the bench, won 5-4 on penalties.

They will play Wycombe Wanderers in the playoff final as the Chairboys edged past Whelan's Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood, having lost the first leg 4-1, were missing leading scorer Paddy Madden through suspension but went in front on the night thanks to a 22nd minute goal from Danny Andrew.

Fred Onyedinma equalised for Wycombe and as Ched Evans and Onyedinma traded goals to make it 2-2 on the night, Wycombe now advance to the Wembley final, 6-3 winners on aggregate.

