| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What's transpired in the FAI over the last year doesn't meet an acceptable standard of the principles of governance

Marc MacSharry

Marc MacSharry called for the resignation of the FAI's chairman Roy Barrett in the Dáil last week. Here, the Fianna Fáil TD outlines his doubts about the Association's new direction.

FAI Chairman Roy Barrett at the FAI EGM in January. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

FAI Chairman Roy Barrett at the FAI EGM in January. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

FAI Chairman Roy Barrett at the FAI EGM in January. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

FAI Chairman Roy Barrett at the FAI EGM in January. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The future of soccer in Ireland is essential to the health of our nation. The poor governance and practices of the past have undermined and threatened its existence.

I am in favour of State financial support for the game to ensure its future is secured. A priority I share with many who care about the game in this country is a renewed national federation which operates to the highest standards of governance and prudent financial management in the development and promotion of soccer from amateur grassroots to the professional scene.

Given the failure of some personnel within the FAI — both paid and voluntary — together with the failure of some state authorities, the Association was allowed to operate with disregard for appropriate standards of governance. Financial irregularities are rightly under investigation and the full rigours of the law should be brought to bear on those responsible for any wrongdoing.

Related Content