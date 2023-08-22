What’s next for Mason Greenwood? The options open to the striker after his exit from Man Utd

Mason Greenwood will have to rebuild his career outside Old Trafford

Mason Greenwood will have to rebuild his career away from Manchester United after it was mutually agreed he will leave the club.

The 21-year-old had been suspended by United since January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six-and-a-half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

Where could Mason Greenwood relaunch his football career?

It seems unlikely that the striker will join another club in this country any time soon due to the potential backlash from fans.

Here, we look at possible destinations for Greenwood.

TURKEY

The journey to the Turkish Super Lig has become a well-trodden path for Premier League players. Wilfried Zaha and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are the latest arrivals while Dele Alli had a loan spell in Turkey last season.

SAUDI ARABIA

The Saudi Pro League continues to recruit high-profile talent, having recently secured the services of Brazil superstar Neymar. Cristiano Ronaldo has also been joined in the Gulf state by Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

ITALY

Serie A has been mentioned in reports as a possible destination for Greenwood should United opt to loan him out. Former United defender Chris Smalling still plays for Roma. However, the media glare in Italy may prove prohibitive.

CHINA

Reports earlier in the year suggested Greenwood would be open to the prospect of resuming his career in the Chinese Super League. Another ex-United player, Marouane Fellaini, currently plays for Shandong Taishan.

UNITED STATES

The MLS has attracted the likes of former Premier League stars Javier Hernandez and Christian Benteke - albeit towards the end of their careers. The salary cap might prevent clubs gambling on Greenwood, however.