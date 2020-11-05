'Whatever I do, it doesn't work for you' - Giovagnoli reacts angrily to questions on goalkeeper rotation

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli angrily responded to questions about his decision to rotate goalkeepers for his side's Europa League loss in Vienna.

Aaron McCarey was selected ahead of first choice Gary Rogers, a move in keeping with the Italian's preference to rotate his options, and Giovagnoli was not happy to face questions about the logic of making changes in the department in the aftermath of the dramatic 4-3 loss.

He referenced a mistake made by Rogers in last week's defeat to Arsenal in the course of his answer.

"I'm not constantly changing the keeper," he said, "After Arsenal, we were talking about Gary making a mistake.

"All the time we do something, you guys have something to say. Whatever thing I do, it doesn't work for you. If I make decisions, it's because we need to make decisions.

"Gary played two games in five, six days (it was actually four days - a reference to the game with St Patrick's Athletic that followed London). It was the time to put another goalie in goal. Aaron deserved to be there. That's it. Finished. I don't rotate because I am crazy. Even if you recover physically, cognitively you can commit mistakes.

"It was time to give some space to Aaron, we use this rotation, he did well with his distribution, that's a factor that maybe you don't see. I need to see the goals again, if he did something wrong, you can't see from the bench.

"At 2-2 I was confident. At half time we didn't have much to correct, a couple of things but we were performing, we came here to perform, without fear, we built, we possessed, we tried to combine in the middle third. We committed some mistakes and in Europe you do get punished."

The new manager suggested that the tone of questions did not take into account the extent to which Dundalk need to punch above their weight at this level.

"I don't know if you understand the difference between a club like Dundalk and Rapid Vienna and Molde. Are you checking the budget, the value and everything? It's a big merit for the players that they are able to compete against these giants.

"We had a great performance, the team deserve more than what happened at the end but now we understand we can compete.

"We came with a plan, we played, the result is not good for us but looking forward into the future, we can do that with more positivity.

"We had three good performances. Can we pretend to qualify for the knockout round? Of course not, we are playing against teams who are European giants but we can compete at this level and we will be dangerous until the end, trust me.

"Sometimes you need a bit of luck. I trust work more than luck but you do need luck. Tonight was not our night but the performance was a great one, I am proud of all the players and I am looking forward to the next games where we can compete."

Giovangonli said his focus now is on Monday's game against Sligo. Dundalk potentially needi a win to be sure of a top-three finish while they also have an FAI Cup quarter-final against Bohemians to deal with.

Online Editors