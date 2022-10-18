Harry Kane was in fine form for Tottenham in their 5-1 win. (Nick Potts/PA)

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur welcome Eddie Howe's Newcastle United this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League from 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It was 18 February 1905 that the clubs first faced off, in an FA Cup tie at White Hart Lane that finished 1-1. The Magpies had an easy 4-0 win in the replay at St James' Park four days later. Sours would have to wait until 23 November 1912 before bagging a victory, a 1-0 home win in the old Division One,

Of 166 games played to date, 73 have ended in Tottenham wins, with 59 Newcastle victories and there's been 34 draws.

Last season's matches finished in two wins for Spurs, 3-2 away and 5-1 at home.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Man United played out a scoreless draw with Newcastle last weekend, while Spurs captain Harry Kane and their manager Antonio Conte were full of praise for Ireland's Matt Doherty who was impressive once again in their win.

Read More

What are the match odds?

The Londoners are favourites at 20/23 with the Toon 14/5 and the draw priced at 11/4.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe when they face the press in the build-up to the game.