Manchester United face a trip to their noisy neighbours and current champions Manchester City this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at the Etihad Stadium with a 2.00pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 1.00pm. The game is also being streamed live via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the 188th Manchester derby since their first meeting on 03 Oct 1891, a 5-1 FA Cup win for the Reds.

In total, Man United have won 77 against City's 57 victories. There have been 53 draws.

Last season's games saw two wins for City, 2-0 at Old Trafford and 4-1 at the Etihad.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released.

What can I read about in the build-up?

Erling Haaland's dream debut Premier League season continued with another goal in a 3-0 win over Wolves, a game that saw Ireland's Nathan Collins sent off for Wolves.

On the other side of the city, it's been a nightmare season for Man United's Harry Maguire and that continued with the concession of a penalty to Germany in England's 3-3 draw.

What are the match odds?

Man City are clear favourites at 3/10 with Man Utd 7/1 and the draw priced at 9/2.

What are the two camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag once they speak to the press ahead of the game.