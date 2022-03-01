Manchester United face a trip to their noisy neighbours and current champions Manchester City on Sunday. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at the Etihad Stadium with a 4.30pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage will begin on 4pm. The game is also being streamed live via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the 187th Manchester derby with United winning 77 against City's 56. There have been 53 draws.

What's the team news?

Man City were in action against Peterborough in the FA Cup on Tuesday so squad news after that match is awaited.

Edinson Cavani remains out for the Reds with his groin problem but Scott McTominay may be back.

What are the match odds?

Man City are clear favourites at 1/3 with Man Utd 15/2 and the draw priced at 4/1.

What are the two camps saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.