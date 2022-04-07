Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola go head to head this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

It's a potentially title-deciding Premier League clash between current champions Manchester City and 2020 winners Liverpool on Sunday. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at the Etihad Stadium with a 4.30pm kick-off. There's only a point between the two after Liverpool clawed a 14-point deficit back to the minimum since February.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage will begin on 4pm. The game is also being streamed live via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 16 September 1893 when Man City were still playing under the Ardwick AFC name in a game that finished 1-0 to Liverpool.

Overall this will be the 219th meeting between the two with Liverpool winning 105 and City winning 58 so far. There have been 55 draws.

What's the team news?

Both sides were in Champions League action on Tuesday and came through with no fresh injury concerns in their respective wins over Atletico Madrid and Benfica . We'll bring you more up-to-date team news once the pre-match press conferences are held.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

'It’s not so much a question of how you improve upon arguably the best group of attacking players in European football, but why? When you already know that four of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will not go into three, is it absolutely necessary to spend £37m (€44m) on a fifth?'

Luiz Diaz was on the mark again against Benfica and Mark Critchley has this feature on Liverpool's 'fifth Beatle'



Former Ireland internationals John Aldridge and Jason McAteer have been talking about why the league is the most important trophy for their former club to go for as they close in on a possible quadruple.

Manchester City defender John Stones has been playing down the significance of the game.

And the club will unveil a statue of former striker Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of his title-clinching goal against QPR next month.

What are the match odds?

Man City are favourites at 19/20 with Liverpool 5/2 and the draw priced at 13/5.

What are the two camps saying?

Pep Guardiola:

“I was a little bit concerned about this game. Honestly, with all respect, more than the Liverpool game. I know against Liverpool how our people and our players will be.

“But here after the international break, to come back, just one training session together.

“Ten days off, you never know. That is why I am more than pleased for the victory and to continue the fight against Liverpool.”

Jurgen Klopp:

“If we win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think no one would think, ‘that’s it, decided’, because of the quality of the opponent.

“We play now against the best team in the world but we will give it a try anyway.

“Everyone knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other game in another competition but also in the Premier League as well.

“If you cannot be first you want to be second, if you are behind then you want to come closer, if you are close you want to overtake.

“That’s the situation and we will give it a proper try.”