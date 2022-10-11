Antonio Conte's Spurs have a visit from Frank Lampard's Everton this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first faced off on 06 Feb 1904 with Spurs winning 2-1 in an FA Cup tie at Goodison Park. Everton got revenge the nest time the clubs met on 11 Jan 1908 with a 1-0 win in the same competition.

Of 184 games played to date, 69 have ended in Tottenham wins, with 57 Everton victories and there's been 58 draws.

Last season's matches finished in a 0-0 draw in Liverpool and a 5-0 Spurs win in London.

What's the team news?

We'll have team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Everton captain Séamus Coleman has paid a moving tribute to the victims of the Creeslough tragedy in his native Donegal.

Read More

The Blues couldn't hold on to an early lead in their last outing, with Cristiano Ronaldo getting the decisive goal in a comeback win for Man United. Tottenham, on the other hand, grabbed another win with another Harry Kane goal which was dedicated to their late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Spurs are favourites at 4/9 with Everton 11/2 and the draw priced at 10/3.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Antonio Conte and Frank Lampard when they face the press in the build-up to the game.