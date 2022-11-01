Eddie Howe's Newcastle United will look to continue their impressive form with a visit to Southampton this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the St Mary's in Southampton with a 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1.00pm with Sky Sports Main Event joining coverage at kick-off. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It was 12 Feb 1898 when the clubs first faced off, in an FA Cup tie that finished 1-0 to the Saints. The Magpies had to wait until 01 December 1934 before bagging a victory, a 1-0 home win in the old Division Two.

Of 104 games played to date, 42 have ended in Newcastle wins, with 38 for Southampton and there's been 24 draws.

Last season's matches finished in a 2-2 draw at St James' Park and a 2-1 away win for Newcastle in the return.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

Newcastle held onto their top four spot with a 4-0 hammering of Aston Villa in which England World Cup hopeful Callum Wilson excelled. We've a report and reaction for you below, alongside details of Southampton's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

What are the match odds?

Newcastle are favourites at 9/10 with Southampton 14/5 and the draw priced at 13/5.

What are the managers saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Ralph Hasenhüttl and Edie Howe when they face the press in the build up to the game.