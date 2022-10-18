League leaders Arsenal get back to Premier League action this weekend with a trip .to Southampton. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at St Mary's in Southampton with a 2.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League from 1.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 26 March 1927 in an FA Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge that finished 2-1 to the Gunners.

It was another 39 years before the sides met again, a 4-1 Arsenal win on 26 December 1966 in Division One but Southampton didn't have to wait much longer for revenge, winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture the following day.

The spoils were shared last season with two home win, 3-0 at the Emirates and 1-0 at St Mary's.

England rugby boss Eddie Jones has revealed he is a part of an international group of coaches, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, that regularly share information and advice on how to solve coaching problems, likening the group to Alcoholics Anonymous.

It's been a stunning start to the season for Arteta's team with their nine wins from ten seeing them top the table.

But they rode their look to claim their latest victory with Patrick Bamford having a goal ruled out by VAR before missing a penalty and the Whites having another penalty given in stoppage time but then overturned by VAR.

A Declan Rice goal was enough for West Ham to condemn a struggling Southampton to another defeat

What are the match odds?

Arsenal are clear favourites at 8/15, with the Saints 9/2 and the draw priced at 16/5.

What the managers have to say?

