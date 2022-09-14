Manchester United players take part in a minute’s silence prior to their Uefa Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford on Thursday evening (PA)

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will look to get their first Europa League win of the season this week as they travel to play Sheriff Tiraspol. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Zimbru Stadium in Chsinau, Moldova with an 5.45pm Irish time kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have never met previously.

What's the team news?

Marcus Rashford will stay at home due to an unspecified injury alongside Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.

Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.

United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week.

Ten Hag will face the media on Wednesday tea-time to preview the fixture and give further updates on Rashford’s condition.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Paul McGrath believes that the Man United boss must jettison three of Man United's senior players as soon as possible.

Christian Eriksen has opened up on how difficult it was to tell Brentford, the club that gave him a chance to come back to the game that he was leaving, while it has emerged that Chelsea had eyes on Man United's new boy Antony in the past.

What are the match odds?

Man United are heavy favourites at 2/11 with Sheriff Tiraspol 13/1 and the draw priced at 11/2.

What are the camps saying?

Erik ten Hag is due to face the press on Wednesday evening.

Stjepan Tomas:

“Manchester is the most famous team in the world. They didn’t play this week. We need to prepare ourselves and try to take advantage of the chances that will be.

“The most important thing is how we play defence. We’re going to have our moments. There may not be many of them. But we must use the small chances that will appear.”