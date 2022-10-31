Real Sociedad's David Silva in action with Manchester United's Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. Photo: Reuters

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United finish their Europa League group with a visit to Real Sociedad this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Anoeta Stadium with a 5.45pm kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media More and BT Sport 1. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have met five times previously, all in the last ten years.

Two of those games came in the 2012/13 Champions League, a 1-0 win for the home side at Old Trafford followed by a goalless draw away from home.

There were also two meetings in the 2020/21 Europa League, a 4-0 win for the Red Devils played behind closed doors at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, due to COVID-19 restrictions, which was followed by a 0-0 at Old Trafford.

This season's game finished 1-0 to Sociedad after a contentious handball decision against Lisandro Martinez led to a Brais Mendez penalty.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once we have them later in the week.

Although both sides have qualified, failure to usurp the Spanish leaders in the standings will mean the Red Devils will face a knockout play-off against one of the Champions League dropouts.

However, their recent upturn in results means they'll enter the tie in good spirits, with a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday thanks to Marcus Rashford's 100th goal their latest victory.

Eamonn Sweeney has looked at Rashford's return to form and there's a report and reaction below.

What are the match odds?

Man United are favourites at 23/10 with Real Sociedad 2/1 and the draw priced at 5/2.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Erik ten Hag and Imanol Alguacil when they face the press ahead of the game.