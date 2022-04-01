Reo Hatate celebrates after opening the scoring for Celtic against Rangers recently

Celtic travel across Glasgow this weekend to face Rangers in the third Old Firm derby of the season. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Ibrox with a noon kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Aaron Ramsey has returned to Rangers with “full fitness” ahead of the game.

Ramsey was omitted from Wales’ matchday squad against the Czech Republic after struggling towards the end of his country’s World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria last Thursday.

We'll bring you further updates from both teams during the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 11am. The game is also being streamed via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It's one win apiece so far this season with Rangers taking a 1-0 win at Ibrox back in August before Celtic hit back with a very impressive 3-0 victory in February to take them top of the Premiership. At present the Bhoys are three points clear of their neighbours so Sunday's game will have a huge say in the outcome of the ttile race.

Overall the sides have met on 427 occasions with Rangers winning 167, Celtic 160 and a round 100 draws.

What are the match odds?

Rangers are favourites at 11/8 with Celtic 15/8 and the draw priced at 23/10.

What are both camps saying?

Reo Hatate:

“The Rangers game was one of the best moments so far and it was the best atmosphere I’ve experienced in my professional career. I could really feel the passion from the fans and it was an amazing night.”

We'll bring you further quotes when managers Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ange Postecoglou face the press later in the week.