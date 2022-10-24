Arsenal have a Europa League trip to former Man United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven to look forward to this week. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The game kicks off at 5:45pm next Thursday at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 5.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media and BT Sport Players.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 25 Sep 2002 in a Champions League clash where Arsène Wenger's Gunners delivered a 4-0 thrashing to the Dutch side.

They've played a further six times since, all in the Champions League with PSV's sole win coming on 20 Feb 2007. Including last week's game Arsenal have three wins in total with the other three games drawn.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

The last of those Arsenal wins came last week with a Granit Xhaka strike enough to see the Gunners into the next stage. Xhaka was also on the mark against Southampton on Sunday but a Stuart Armstrong goal saw the spoils shared and Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League cut to

What are the match odds?

Arsenal are favourites at 13/10 with PSV 7/4 and the draw 13/5.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Mikel Arteta and Ruud van Nistelrooy when they face the press in the build-up to the game.