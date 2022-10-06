Manchester United's Anthony Martial consoles Bruno Fernandes following the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United continue their Europa League campaign this week as they travel to play ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus with a 5.45pm Irish time kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two from 5.45pm and BT Sport 2 from 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have never met previously.

What's the team news?

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are among the absentees for Manchester United’s Europa League trip to Omonia Nicosia.

An injury sustained on England duty meant captain Maguire was absent from the Manchester derby – a match fellow centre-back Varane limped out of after taking a blow to his ankle in the first half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek remain unavailable, with manager Erik ten Hag saying he could not provide a prognosis on the pair. Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are long-term absentees.

Manchester United squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw, Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, McTominay, Iqbal, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Omonia’s Loizos Loizou believes the presence of Neil Lennon in his side's dug-out can have a big impact as they search for their first win.

Read More

The post mortem into the Red Devils' humiliation in Sunday's Manchester derby continues, with James Ducker detailing here why Roy Keane was right in his assertion that the club have disrespected Cristiano Ronaldo in how he's been treated this season.

Read More

Eamonn Sweeney also gave his thoughts after the game which are below alongside the match report.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Man United are heavy favourites at 1/5 with Omonia 11/1 and the draw priced at 11/2.

What are the camps saying?

Erik ten Hag:

“We get a reality check with Man City – so we know we have to step up.

“So thank you for the lesson, from Pep and City. We will take that and we have to understand we have to do things much better.”

Read More

Bruno Fernandes:

"(Playing so many games) is a good thing.

"You don't have that much time to recover, but at the same time you have to understand that you have a chance to get a result, a good result, a good performance to give more confidence to the team.

"It's about now going to the Europa League and winning the next game, and all the games that are coming for us."

Read More

Neil Lennon:

"We are all very excited about playing Manchester United for a number of reasons, obviously because they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It will be a great experience for my players and some of them are Manchester United supporters!

"They are huge around the world so we welcome them here. However, we want to compete and get something out of the game.

"They have beaten Liverpool and Arsenal recently and they seem to have sorted themselves out after a poor start and they have steadied the ship. But every team is beatable on any given day so we must believe we can win.

"We must endeavour to get something out of the game to give ourselves a foothold in the group."