Newcastle United welcome Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm this Saturday at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released ahead of the game.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 14 Sep 1907 in a 1-0 Newcastle win at St James' Park in the old Division One.

Chelsea's first win came with a 2-0 victory later that year in the return fixture on 23 Sep.

Of the 171 games to date there have been 54 wins for the Magpies, 78 for the Pensioners and 39 draws. Last season saw two Chelsea wins, 3-0 away and 1-0 in London.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Chelsea will face German opposition in the last 16 of the Champions League after being drawn against Borussia Dortmund..

Read More

Newcastle's resurgence under Eddie Howe continued last weekend, as did Miguel Almirón and Callum Wilson's fine form with both on the scoresheet again. On the other hand, Chelsea fell to a second consecutive league loss with a 1-0 defeat to leaders Arsenal.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Newcastle are favourites at 13/10 with Chelsea 2/1 and the draw 23/10.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you quotes from Eddie Howe and Graham Potter when they face the press ahead of the game