Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Man United return.

David Moyes return to his former club as Manchester United welcome West Ham this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester with a 4.15pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 25 Feb 1911 in a 2-1 FA Cup win for the Hammers at Upton Park. Man United's first win arrived on St Stephen's Day 1926 with a 2-0 win at the same ground in the old Division Two, the day after losing 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Of 149 games played to date, 71 have ended in Man United wins, with 46 for West Ham and there's also been 55 draws.

Last season's matches finished in two Premier League wins for the Red Devils and a League Cup win for the Londoners.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still making headlines after his refusal to come on against Tottenham last week and subsequent dropping for Man United's 1-1 draw away to Chelsea over the weekend. We've that match report plus analysis of the situation from Paul McGrath, Sam Wallace, Jason Burt, Mark Critchley and James Ducker.

West Ham had a controversial win over Bournemouth on Monday and there's a report and reaction below.

What are the match odds?

Man United are favourites at 4/6 with West Ham 15/4 and the draw priced at 14/5.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Erik ten Hag and David Moyes when they face the press in the build-up to the game.