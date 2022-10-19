Erik ten Hag's Manchester United continue their mixed Premier League campaign this week as they welcome Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester with a 8.15pm kick-off on Wednesday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sport 2 from 7.15pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Premier Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It was way back on 28 Jan 1899 that the clubs first faced off when the Manchester club were still playing as Newton Heath. The FA Cup tie at Northumberland Park in London finished in a 1-1 draw with Spurs winning the replay at Bank St three days later 5-3.

Of 197 games played to date, 95 have ended in Man United wins, with 53 Tottenham victories and there's been 49 draws.

Last season's matches finished in two wins for the Red Devils, 3-0 away and 3-2 at Old Trafford.

What's the team news?

Anthony Martial will be absent when Manchester United host Tottenham but Christian Eriksen could return against his former club.

Forward Martial remains out with a back complaint and playmaker Eriksen returned to training on Tuesday after illness saw him miss Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Scott McTominay (suspension) and Martin Dubravka (ineligible) return to the fold, but Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

A calf injury rules Richarlison out of the Old Trafford clash.

Fellow Brazilian Emerson Royal is also absent and serves the final match of his three-game ban for a red card away to Arsenal earlier this month.

Tottenham will check on Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring), who has been carefully managed since sustaining an injury in September.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Kulusevski, Austin, Sarr, White.

Man United played out a scoreless draw with Newcastle last weekend, while Spurs captain Harry Kane and their manager Antonio Conte were full of praise for Ireland's Matt Doherty who was impressive once again in their win. Daniel McDonnell has taken a look at the relationship between Conte and the Ireland wing-back.

What are the match odds?

Man United are favourites at 7/5 with Spurs 9/5 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the managers saying?

Erik ten Hag:

“There are obviously many problems. We have to integrate many players, we still have to deal with some problems offensively.

“From the start, Cristiano Ronaldo was unavailable. Anthony Martial was not on the pitch. I think he didn’t play one full game until now. I’m sure when that will be better (as) your two number nines are not there.

“When they will be present, fit and in a good combative shape, then I think the results from the team will improve.”

Antonio Conte:

: “To play at Old Trafford is not simple, not easy. It’s not a good place for the opponent. There is a fantastic atmosphere, but at the same time it’s a big theatre, you have to go there and play with personality, play your football, your ideas.

“This period is not a lucky period for United if you compare to 10 years ago, but only two years ago don’t forget United fought for the Premier League and finished second behind City.

“We are talking about a team that if they don’t make big mistakes, they always stay in the top four, play Champions League and fight for the title and trophies.

“I’d like my team to go there and play with personality, with the desire to get three points. I think this will be a good step for us to go there to play with personality and try to get a win.”