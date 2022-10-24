Erik ten Hag's Manchester United welcome Sheriff Tiraspol to England this week in the Europa League. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester with an 8.00pm Irish time kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Three & BT Sport 1. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What's the team news?

We'll have team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have only met once previously, a 2-0 win for the Red Devils in Chisinau, Moldova last month which saw Erik ten Hag applaud a then committed Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese had scored his first goal of the season.

Read More

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

It may only be last month but that hailing of Ronaldo's commitment seems a long time ago. The 37-year-old is still making headlines after his refusal to come on against Tottenham last week and subsequent dropping for Man United's 1-1 draw away to Chelsea over the weekend. We've that match report plus analysis of the situation from Sam Wallace, Jason Burt, Mark Critchley and James Ducker.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Man United are heavy favourites at 1/10 with Sheriff Tiraspol 22/1 and the draw priced at 15/2.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Erik ten Hag and Stjepan Tomas when they face the press later in the week.