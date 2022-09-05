Erik ten Hag's Manchester United get their Europa League campaign underway this week. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Old Trafford with an 8.00pm kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 1. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have met four times previously, all in the last ten years.

Two of those games came in the 2012/13 Champions League, a 1-0 win for the home side at Old Trafford followed by a goalless draw away from home.

There were also two meetings in the 2020/21 Europa League, a 4-0 win for the Red Devils played behind closed doors at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, due to COVID-19 restrictions, which was followed by a 0-0 at Old Trafford.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when we have it.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

The Erik ten Hag revival gathered more pace with Man United's 3-1 win over Arsenal at the weekend and we have analysis from Richard Jolly and James Ducker here along with a match report and a look at the stats behind the turnaround.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Man United are heavy favourites at 6/10 with Real Sociedad 4/1 and the draw priced at 3/1.

What are the camps saying?

We'll bring you quotes from Erik ten Hag and Imanol Alguacil when they face the press in the build up to the game.