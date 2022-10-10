Erik ten Hag's Manchester United continue their Europa League campaign this week as they welcome ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon's Omonia Nicosia. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at the Old Trafford in Manchester with an 8.00pm kick-off on Thursday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media More from 7.50pm and BT Sport 1 from 7.15pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams had never met before last week's 3-2 win for the Red Devils.

What's the team news?

We'll have team news from both camps once it's released later in the week.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

It was a red letter day for Cristiano Rolando on Sunday with his winner during Man United's 2-1 win over Everton making it a round 700 club goals. We have the match report and reaction from Erik ten Hag for you below.

What are the match odds?

Man United are huge favourites at 1/14 with Omonia 25/1 and the draw priced at 9/1.

What are the camps saying?

We'll have fresh quotes from Erik ten Hag and Neil Lennon when they face the press in the build up to the game.