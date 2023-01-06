Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scores in the Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea travel to Manchester City this for the second of two meetings in four days between the clubs after City claimed a 1-0 Premier League win on Thursday night. Here's all you need to know about this FA Cup game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 4.30pm this Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on BBC1 with coverage starting at 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the BBC iplayer.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released ahead of the game.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 07 Dec 1907 in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the old Division Two.

Chelsea's first win came in the return fixture on 04 Apr 1908, a 3-0 victory. City got off the mark the following season with a 2-1 away win on St Stephen's Day, 24 hours after losing by the same scoreline in the home fixture.

Of the 173 games to date there have been 63 City wins, 71 for Chelsea and 39 draws. There's already been a 2-0 win this season for City in the League Cup, with the Pensioners last win coming in the 2021 Champions League final.

What are the match odds?

Man City are favourites at 1/3 with Chelsea 13/2 and the draw 4/1.

What the managers have to say?

Pep Guardiola:

“I am a genius. Because after Everton I was asked why I didn’t make a substitution until 81 minutes. I thought about that today and made some.

“We could lose here, but now we have a five-point gap. We have three less points to play for. It means a lot but we have to prove ourselves so because it is normal to be in this position after four Premier Leagues in five years.”

Graham Potter:

“I thought there was a lot right today, the performance level was good against a top side. There was a lot to like.

“Is our form good enough? Points wise, no. It’s hard for me to argue against that.

“But the margins and the situation, for me it’s about how we play and analysing how we can improve. We took a step forward today.”