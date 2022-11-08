Manchester City welcome Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this week. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 8.00pm this Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7.00am. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released ahead of the game.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 07 Dec 1907 in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the old Division Two.

Chelsea's first win came in the return fixture on 04 Apr 1908, a 3-0 victory. City got off the mark the following season with a 2-1 away win on St Stephen's Day, 24 hours after losing by the same scoreline in the home fixture.

Of the 171 games to date there have been 61 City wins, 71 for Chelsea and 39 draws. Last season saw two 1-0 wins for the Citizens, with the Pensioners last win coming in the 2021 Champions League final.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Both teams will face German opposition in the last 16 of the Champions League after City drew RB Leipzig with Chelsea facing a tie against Borussia Dortmund..

City left it very late on Saturday, needing a stoppage time penalty from that man Erling Haaland to take all three point from a spirited Fulham side. However, that result wasn't enough for them to end the weekend at the Premier League summit after Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Arsenal.

What are the match odds?

Man City are favourites at 4/9 with Chelsea 11/2 and the draw 7/2.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you quotes from Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter when they face the press ahead of the game