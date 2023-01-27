What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Man United v Reading

Manchester United host Championship side Reading in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Reds have been in sparkling form of late, with five successive league wins before last weekend’s defeat to leaders Arsenal.

Reading are winless in their last four league outings, and sit 14th in the table with 11 wins in 28. In the third round, United defeated Everton 3-1 while Reading saw off Watford 2-0 to set up this clash. Here is all you need to know about the game, as Reading's Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long eye a cup upset.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Saturday January 28 at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch the game?

The clash is live on ITV4 with coverage starting at 7.15pm, while coverage on Premier Sports 1 will begin at 7.55pm.

What's the team news?

The Red Devils come into the game off the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Wednesday in the League Cup semi-final first-leg. Erik Ten Hag has hinted that Facundo Pellistri may be in line to make his first competitive start, while Harry Maguire returns from suspension. Jadon Sancho could return too after resuming training, as could Luke Shaw, while Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial both remain sidelined.

Reading suffered a 4-0 defeat to Stoke City last weekend, and former United midfielder Paul Ince revealed Andy Carroll faces a late fitness test after hurting his ankle. Kelvin Abrefa is back in contention, while Sam Hutchinson, Liam Moore and Naby Sarr all out with injury.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Saturday’s clash will be the 23rd meeting between the sides. United have won 14 times with Reading coming out on top just once.

This is the fourth time in 10 years that the sides have been drawn against each other in the FA Cup, with United winning three.

The sides first met in 1912, as United needed a replay to progress to the FA Cup fourth round, while their most recent clash was also a third round tie, as goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku help United to a 2-0 win in January 2019.

What are the match odds?

Manchester United are favourites at 1/7 with Reading 16/1 and the draw is 13/2.

What the managers have to say?

Erik Ten Hag on how his side must avoid complacency against the Championship side.

"That's on paper, football is never decided on paper. We have to be ready for every game, every opponent will be tough and especially in the cup. For Reading, it's a perfect chance and we have to be aware of that. We will be on the front foot, fully focused and full of energy."

Paul Ince on Marcus Rashford’s form, with the forward hitting 10 goals in 10 games since the World Cup, and his hopes of a cup scalp.

"He is unplayable at the moment, unstoppable. At Reading, we have got to dream. The FA Cup is still about giant-killing. We know the big sides are more than likely to go and win it. It’s rare you get a Wigan these days. But I’m not going there for a sightseeing trip. We’ve got a chance of causing an upset.”