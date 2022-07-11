General view of Liverpool fans after training at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand - REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Liverpool take on bitter rivals Manchester United this week in a pre-season friendly in Thailand. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tuesday's match takes place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok with a 2.00pm Irish time kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on LTV and MUTV. The game is also being streamed live on both club's websites.

What's the team news?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has brought a 37-man squad to Asia for this mini tour. New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez have travelled along with Mo Salah who signed a new contract earlier this summer.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has stayed behind amid rumours that he may go out on loan for the upcoming season. New signing Calvin Ramsay also missed the trip to get treatment on a minor injury discovered during his medical. Ben Davies, who looks set for summer moves stays at home.

Read More

The big news in the Man United camp is that Cristiano Ronaldo has not travelled as he looks to secure a move away from Old Trafford. However, manager Erik ten Hag has put the 37-year-old's absence down to "personal reasons" and insists Ronaldo is not for sale.

The Red Devils have brought a 31-man squad including teenagers Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage, along with Ethan Laird, James Garner, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo who have returned following their loan stints away from the club.

Read More

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Another new Liverpool signing, albeit into their youth set up is Derry's 16-year-old starlet Trent Kone-Doherty. Aidan Fitzmaurice had this profile on the Ireland U17 international last week.

Read More

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge took a look at Salah's new deal below.

Read More

And Miguel Delaney had a warning for any clubs that may look to take Ronaldo off Man United's hands here.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are big favourites at 3/4 with Man United 13/5 and the draw priced at 14/5.

What are the two camps saying?

Jurgen Klopp:

"We respect United a lot, but when we meet them we want to beat them.

"We see it as an important test because it is against United - and we don't play friendlies."

Read More

Erik ten Hag:

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues.

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”