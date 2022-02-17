Manchester United face a trip to Leeds on Sunday. The game will be in front of a full house for the first time since the Yorkshire side returned to the Premier League after last year's behind closed doors draw. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Elland Road with a 2pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Coverage will begin on the former at 1pm, with the latter joining at kick-off. The game is also being streamed live via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Despite Leeds' long recent absence from the top flight, there is an intense rivalry between the Yorkshire and Lancashire clubs. The sides have met 110 times throughout their history in football's 'War of the Roses", with the Reds winning 48, the Whites on 26 occasions with 36 draws.

What are the match odds?

Man United are clear favourites at 20/23 with Leeds 14/5 and the draw priced at 13/5.

What are the two camps saying?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea:

“I know it’s a massive rivalry between the teams.

“It’s going to be a tough game, especially away against Leeds: good team, difficult team, different team.

“But we have to win this game as well to be in the top four and hopefully we can go there and win.”

Read More

We'll bring you further quotes from both camps once the pre-match press conferences are complete.



