Everton’s now departed Allan (left) attempts a tackle on Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on April 9 (PA)

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United continue their mixed Premier League campaign this week as they travel to play Frank Lampard's Everton. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Goodison Park in Liverpool with a 7.00pm kick-off on Sunday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the BT Sport Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It was way back on 24 September 1892 that the clubs first faced off with Everton easy 6-0 winners in an old Division One clash. It took Man United eight games to claim their first win, coming out on the right side of a seven-goal-thriller in the top flight on 9 March 1907.

Of 206 games played to date, 90 have ended in Man United wins, with 68 Everton victories and there's been 48 draws.

Last season's matches finished in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford and a 1-0 win for the Toffees at Goodison.

What's the team news?

There are injury concerns over two Man United defenders with doubts over both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

We'll bring you further team news from both camps once it's released.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

The post mortem into the Red Devils' humiliation in Sunday's Manchester derby continues, with James Ducker detailing here why Roy Keane was right in his assertion that the club have disrespected Cristiano Ronaldo in how he's been treated this season.

Eamonn Sweeney also gave his thoughts after the game which are below alongside the match report.

Everton claimed only their second win of the season last Saturday with a 2-1 comeback at Southampton, a game which saw Seamus Coleman return to the starting XI.

What are the match odds?

Man United are favourites at 19/20 with Everton 11/4 and the draw priced at 12/5.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Frank Lampard and Erik ten Hag on Independent.ie when they face the press in the build-up to the game.