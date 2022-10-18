Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their goal during April's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford. Photo: PA Photo

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United face a visit to Graham Potter's Chelsea this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The game takes place at Stamford Bridge in London with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 5.00pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on Christmas Day 1095 in a scoreless draw at Bank Street in the old Division Two, with the return fixture finishing in a 1-1 draw the following April. Man United's first win arrived on 28 September 1907 after both clubs had been promoted in the meantime and Chelsea picked up their maiden victory the following season on 7 November 1908.

Of 191 games played to date, 81 have ended in Man United wins, with 55 for Chelsea and there's also been 55 draws.

Last season's matches finished in two 1-1 draws.

What's the team news?

What's the team news?

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Man United played out a scoreless draw with Newcastle last weekend, while Chelsea piled the pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard after winning 2-0 at Villa Park.

What are the match odds?

Chelsea are favourites at 20/23 with Man United 14/5 and the draw priced at 11/5.

What are the managers saying?

What are the managers saying?