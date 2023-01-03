Manchester City travel to Chelsea for the first of two meetings between the clubs over the next week, with an FA Cup tie to follow on Sunday. Here's all you need to know about this Premier League game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 8.00pm this Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 6.30pm. The game is also being streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps when it's released ahead of the game.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs first met on 07 Dec 1907 in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the old Division Two.

Chelsea's first win came in the return fixture on 04 Apr 1908, a 3-0 victory. City got off the mark the following season with a 2-1 away win on St Stephen's Day, 24 hours after losing by the same scoreline in the home fixture.

Of the 172 games to date there have been 62 City wins, 71 for Chelsea and 39 draws. There's already been a 2-0 win this season for City in the League Cup, with the Pensioners last win coming in the 2021 Champions League final.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Neither side had a particularly good weekend with both dropping points, City being held at home by Everton and Chelsea drawing 1-1 on their trip to Nottingham Forest.

What are the match odds?

Man City are favourites at 8/13 with Chelsea 4/1 and the draw 3/1.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you quotes from Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola when they face the press ahead of the game