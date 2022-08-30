Celtic have a visit from Glasgow rivals Rangers this weekend for the first Old Firm derby of the season. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Parkhead with a 12.30pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 11.30am. The game is also being streamed via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Since first playing each other on September 6 1890, a 1-0 win for Celtic in the Scottish Cup, the sides have met on another 428 occasions with Rangers winning a total of 168 times, Celtic 160 and there have been 101 draws.

Last season's games saw two wins apiece with one draw. Rangers took a 1-0 home win last August before Celtic hit back with a very impressive 3-0 victory in February and a 2-1 win of their own in April. Rangers' 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win at Hamden Park ended Celtic's treble dreams but a 1-1 draw in the final league game in May essentially sealed the league title for the Hoops.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Not to be outdone by the Premier League south of the border, Celtic racked up a 9-0 win of their own against Dundee United last Sunday, matching Liverpool's score against Bournemouth the previous day.

Rangers had a 4-0 win of their own against Ross County on Saturday and will still be on a high after ensuring that both Glasgow clubs will be playing group stage Champions League football this season after a famous win over PSV Eindhoven last week. You can also check who both sides got and Miguel Delaney's take on that draw below.

What are the match odds?

Celtic are favourites at 17/20 with Rangers 3/1 and the draw priced at 13/5.

What are both camps saying?

Celtic's new signing Sead Haksabanovic:

"The way they were playing on Sunday was beautiful football and I want to play that.

“It’s a big challenge but I am here for it and I will work hard for it as well.

“I am just going to be hard-working, I am going to do everything for me and the team, and I think I am going to get the fans off their seats sometimes with some good dribbling, some good actions and hopefully some points as well.

“I am ready. Now it’s just up to the manager when he wants me to play.”

We'll bring you quotes from Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst when they face the press in the build up to the game.