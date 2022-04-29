Reo Hatate celebrates after opening the scoring for Celtic against Rangers recently

Celtic and Rangers face off for the final time in the league this season over the weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Parkhead with a Noon kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 11.00am. The game is also being streamed via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Rangers' recent 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win at Hamden Park means it's two wins apiece so far this season with Rangers taking a 1-0 home win back in August before Celtic hit back with a very impressive 3-0 victory in February and a 2-1 win of their own in April.

At present the Bhoys are six points clear of their neighbours with four games to go. A win on Sunday would essentially clinch the title due to Celtic's vastly superior goal difference. However, a Rangers victory would leave the door slightly ajar were Celtic to slip up again.

Overall the sides have met on 429 occasions with Rangers winning 168, Celtic 161 and a round 100 draws.

What are the match odds?

Celtic are favourites at 10/11 with Rangers 14/5 and the draw priced at 5/2.

What are both camps saying?

Ange Postecoglou:

“Have a look at our record from round six. If people can show me the games where we could have afforded a slip-up, I’ll be happy to have a look.

“We just have to continue on with the football we’ve been playing with whatever challenges we have and I felt we did that.

“We’ve been walking this tightrope for a very, very long time. I think people haven’t noticed because the players have dealt with it very well.

“You look at our record and the challenges we’ve had throughout that time, the players have been laser focused.

“I’m not surprised, but very proud. It’s one of those where sometimes I sit back and just think about what this group of men have achieved in such a short space of time.

“The beauty of it is that they’ll be back in now and getting into recovery and getting ready to go again next week. They won’t even be talking about anything else other than that we got the job done.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst after their weekend win over Motherwell:

“I am very proud. We started the game well, made it 1-0 and after that we controlled the game well.

“The red card changed the momentum for us, we had to adjust our game plan but I think it worked out well, especially when we have a lot of speed up front.

“Defensively we didn’t give anything away, especially in the second half.

“So I am really proud of our players because we had to dig deep but at the end we were really happy with the win.”