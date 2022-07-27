Champions Celtic get their Scottish Premiership defence under way this weekend with a visit from Irishman Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Parkhead with a 4.30pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news from both camps later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm. Sky Sports Main Event will join the coverage at 4.00pm. The game is also being streamed via the Sky Go app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the 364th meeting between the teams with Celtic winning 201, Aberdeen 87 and 75 draws,

What are the match odds?

Celtic are heavy favourites at 1/4 with the Dons 9/1 and the draw priced at 9/2.

What are both camps saying?

Ange Postecoglou:

“We’ve had a decent pre-season campaign in that every game has been fairly competitive and for the most part we’ve got through it unscathed in terms of avoiding injuries or any setbacks. We’re in a good place.”

“All our players have enjoyed the fact they have had a pre-season with us,” he said. “We threw a lot of these guys in last season and they did super-well but my belief is that they can be a lot better.

“That’s why we were really keen to retain the players we had last season and build on that. There are quite a few guys who have enjoyed working hard together as a group to be ready for the season.”

Jim Goodwin:

“It’s still very early days with a very new group of players and we need to tighten things up defensively.

“We have to work harder on our shape, which is something in the last week we have been really concentrating on now. The early part of pre-season was all about us in possession, those good runs, those good patterns of play and good movement, but now we have to make sure we get both sides of the game done properly.

“Offensively I am happy, defensively we need to do better.”