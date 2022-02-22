Celtic fans in the stands with a banner featuring Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during the UEFA Europa Conference League Last 16 First Leg match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Celtic have it all to do against Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt on Thursday for their Europa Conference League Preliminary knockout round second leg. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday’s match takes place at the Aspmyra Stadion with an 5.45pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you team news as we have it closer to the game.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport ESPN. Coverage begins at 5.15pm. The game is also being streamed live via the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Bodø/Glimt won the first leg at Parkhead 3-1 last week in the only meeting between the sides.

What are the match odds?

Surprisingly, Celtic are priced as even money favourites with Bodø/Glimt quoted at 9/2 and the draw on 90 minutes 5/2.

However, Bodø/Glimt are favourites to progress at 1/7 with Celtic 19/5.

What are the managers saying?

Ange Postecoglou:

“We weren’t clinical and they were – they had two chances second half, one was a deflection.

“We lacked composure in the front third. Obviously goals change the perspective for everyone – they were able to get their goals and we didn’t.

“I thought we were in control in the second half then they got their goal on counter. I always know that’s a possibility.

“They got a deflection and things didn’t work but in the overall context they were more clinical than us in important areas. They were super-efficient in the front third.

“It’s only half-time so there’s another game to go and we’ll go and play our football and see what we do.

“We’ve just got to go there and play our football again. We’ve scored goals away in tough places so it’s a good challenge for us.”

Kjetil Knutsen:

“It was a really good performance. You have to remember we are still in pre-season.

“The atmosphere in the stadium was amazing so it was a great experience for all of us.

“It was a hard game because against this team you have to be smart with your defending. If you give Celtic space you are in big trouble. We closed off the space inside.

“I felt we controlled most of the game really well.

“We were a little bit lucky with the third goal. We were really tired in the last 15 minutes.”